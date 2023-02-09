Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Pandya family coming under one roof. However, their unity is not back and this worries Dhara. The Pandya family plan the engagement of Krish and Prerna, but the bad news is that both Krish and Shweta are not legally divorced yet.

To make it all worse, Shweta has reached Somnath and we wrote about how she will enter the Pandya house to claim her rights again.

She will not bring Chutki to the house, but will hide her in a nearby temple and ask her to be there till she will get back. The coming drama will finally see the reentry of Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) into the Pandya house.

Seeing Shweta, Rishita (Simran Budharup) will break down. She will be in tears and will plead before Shweta to give Chutki back to her. Isihta will not be able to control her emotions and will be seen requesting Shweta to show her Chutki. Rishita will be in such a desperate condition that she will tell Shweta to take back Chikoo, and give Chutki.

What will happen now?

