Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) returning to the Pandya store. She has told the family that Chutki is suffering from an illness and needs Rs 50 lakhs for her surgery. If the Pandya family can manage to give it to her, she will give back Chutki to Rishita.

On the other hand, Shweta had asked Chutki to hide in the nearby temple. However, Chutki got sick and was saved by the Pandya kids. They decided to bring her home as she is the favourite child actress of Suman. However, the kids have no idea that they have brought home their own sister Chutki.

Amidst all this, Shweta has managed to escape from the Pandya house, but has called them and told them that they need to give her the money to get back Chutki.

The coming episode will see Rishita pinning her hopes on the now-rich Krish to arrange for the money. However, when Krish will be upset and will go out to stop his parents and Prerna from going back to Canada, Rishita will be forced to take drastic action.

She will decide to sell the Pandya house for Rs 1 crore in order to save Chutki. She will also issue pamphlets for the same in the neighbourhood and will urge them to do the dealing fast.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.