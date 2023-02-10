Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Pandya family finally having some kind of happiness. They celebrated the engagement of Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) in style. However, Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) has entered Somnath and into the house of the Pandyas all over again. Meanwhile, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has gotten to know that Shweta and Krish are not legally divorced yet.

At this juncture, when the Pandyas see Shweta in the house, Rishita went on an emotional drive when she asked her to reveal where Chutki is.

The coming episode will see the kids Chikoo, Shesh and Mithoo meeting Chutki in the temple. The girl who is sick will fall unconscious when the kids will try to wake her up.

On the other hand, when the Pandyas will threaten Shweta about getting him caught by police for kidnapping Chutki, Shweta will tell them that Chutki is dying and that she will not reveal her truth if they would get her arrested. As we know, Chutki suffers from an ailment and needs an immediate surgery.

What will happen now? Will Shweta and Chutki come into the Pandya house?

