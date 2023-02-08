Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhara and Suman planning the engagement of Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). However, Rishita and Raavi objected to staying back for the engagement. But with a lot of request, they have stayed back. Amidst all the happiness, Prerna’s parents will arrive and will get angry over them not being told about their daughter’s engagement.

However, when they will be convinced, the Pandya family will start the engagement ritual. However, the reentry of Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) in Somnath will put Pandyas in bigger trouble. Shweta will come exactly when the engagement will be about to happen. She will stop the engagement and will claim that she continues to be the rightful wife of Krish Pandya as their divorce has not been fully processed yet.

OMG!!

What will happen now? Will the Pandya get together to solve this new problem?

