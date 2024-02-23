Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh makes a plan to stop Makwana ladies’ participation

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with the Makwana ladies gearing up for the first round of the beauty pageant which is a swimsuit round. As we know, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) have designed special wear for the Makwana ladies in which they will feel comfortable.

However, the coming episode will see the organizers being unhappy with the flowy dresses of the Makwana ladies for the swimsuit round. She will reject the dresses saying the ones wearing body-tight dresses will take part. The organizer will give them five minutes to decide whether they will take part in bikinis, or will withdraw from the contest.

Amidst all this, the patience of Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) will give way and he will now be desperate to stop the ladies from showing off their skin openly in the contest. He will be on the way to the venue along with his brothers and mother. Amresh will devise a way in which they will stop the ladies of their house from participating.

Amresh will want to do this without the media getting to know of this and save the image of their family.

Pandya Store Ep 1043 22nd February Written Episode Update

Dhawal found a way in which they would design comfortable swimsuit wear for the Makwana ladies so that they could take part in the competition.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.