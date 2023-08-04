ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Amresh challenging Dhawal to get Natasha sell Pandya Store to the Makwanas. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 14:55:10
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test 840501

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama post its generation leap. As we know, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) hates the sight of Pandya Store and is hellbent on selling it and getting a decent lifestyle for her and her family. However, within her heart, she has respect for the place and the store left behind by her father and his brothers. We saw how Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) gave Natasha the option to buy Pandya Store as the Makwanas planned to build a mall at the place. However, Suman had torn the papers that Natasha was about to sign. This has enraged Amresh. He wants the possession of Pandya Store at any cost.

On the other hand, we have seen Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha’s fights in the college. Natasha had pushed Dhawal into the gutter and had yelled at him, saying that he is carefree about money as he has got a lavish lifestyle to lead without doing any work.

The coming episode will see Amresh being upset and seeing Dhawal as the person who can get him Pandya Store. Amresh will call Dhawal and tell him about his business problem and how Natasha is the hurdle between him building a mall at the place. Dhawal will be seen promising his brother that he will get Natasha to sell Pandya Store to Makwanas.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

