Pandya Store Spoiler: Bhaven attempts suicide

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Makwanas reeling under financial pressure. As we know, Bhaven’s foolish act to team up with Chiku to get all the property of the Makwanas under his name left the entire family with a big problem. Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) signed the papers, but Bhaven (Shabaaz Abdullah Badi) was tricked by Chiku, who made the entire property in his name. As a result of this, the Makwana family was homeless and penniless. Amresh blamed Bhaven for their financial stress and questioned him for his wrong act.

We saw Bhaven being extremely hurt for being responsible for the suffering of his whole family. The coming episode will see Bhaven attempting suicide, after drinking a whole bottle of soap mixture. He will fall unconscious and the family will be in shock. Pranali will treat her husband on time, and make him vomit the soapy substance. Amresh will blame himself for being rude at Bhaven. Bhaven will apologize to his brother and make a promise that he will never do such an act.

Pandya Store Ep 1062 12th March Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.