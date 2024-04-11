Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku attacks Amresh; major drama unfolds

Pandya Store the Star Plus television show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Holi drama becoming the premise for a big clash between the Makwana and the Pandya families. As we know, Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and Chiku (Sahil Uppal) have always been at loggerheads and do not leave any stone unturned in humiliating the other.

The fiasco created by Natasha at home, where she makes the entire family dance to her tunes, has enraged Amresh. We saw how Amresh had to forego his Holi party to attend Natasha’s family’s Bhumi Pujan.

Chiku on the other hand, wants to bring down the image of Amresh always.

The coming episode will see Chiku indulging in a big fight with Amresh. He will attack Amresh without his knowledge. He will throw Holi colour on his face and into his eyes. When Amresh will not be able to see anything, Chiku will unruly drag Amresh and take him. Amresh will be at the receiving end as Chiku will create mayhem. He will dip Amresh’s face into a pool of water, almost drowning his face in water and killing him. Natasha and Dhawal who will notice this, will run to intervene and stop Chiku from killing Amresh.

Pandya Store Ep 1091 10th April Written Episode Update

Natasha told Suman about how she was forced by Amba to do all that she never wanted to do.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.