Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku cuts ties with Natasha; leaves home

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama happening during Holi. As we know, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) forced the Makwanas to postpone their Holi party for the Bhumi Pujan of the Pandyas. Amresh had no other option but to accept Natasha’s words. At the party, Chiku (Sahil Uppal) and Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) got into a war of words, after which Chiku attacked Amresh. There was a huge showdown when he put colour on Amresh’s face, and dragged him to the water pond and almost drowned his face in the water. It required a saving act from Dhawal and Natasha to save Amresh’s life. To top it, Chiku overheard a conversation between Isha and Amba and realised that his own sister, Natasha had doublecrossed him, and had schemed to take the papers from him.

Chiku got wild at Natasha. The coming episode will see an emotional showdown between Chiku and Natasha where Chiku will ask Natasha why she cheated on him and did not help him. Natasha will go on to tell him that he was on the wrong path and that her only intention was to correct the mistakes made by him. When Chiku will see DaMa too supporting Natasha, he will grow wild. He will conclude that DaMa supports Natasha as she is related by blood, whereas he is not a real Pandya by blood.

Saying this, Chiku will break relations with Natasha and will vow to leave the house to never return again.

Pandya Store Ep 1092 11th April Written Episode Update

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.