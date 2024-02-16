Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku frames Amresh

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the track focussing on Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) V/s Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). As we know, Amresh has understood that Dhawal needs Natasha to be happy in his life. Hence he is doing all that he can to get his brother home. He has joined hands with Natasha too for the same. We wrote about the Pranali clinic plan that Natasha proposed in order to bring Amresh and Dhawal together. However, the plan backfired with fake medicines being kept inside the clinic by Bhaven and Amba. Above all, someone informed the media about Amresh’s wrong deeds of not allowing the women of his house to work.

We wrote about the media questioning Amresh. However, the ladies of the Makwana family helped Amresh by discarding the fake medicines outside the clinic.

The coming episode will open the lid on the person who brought the media there. Natasha will put the blame on Dhawal, but Dhawal would not have done it. It will be shown that it will be the game of Chiku (Sahil Uppal) to get the media at the clinic so that he can ruin the happiness of the Makwana family by exposing Amresh’s evil games.

Pandya Store Ep 1036 15th February Written Episode Update

The Makwana ladies took the fake medicines outside the clinic on time. The raid at the clinic did not produce any results.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.