Pandya Store Spoiler: Dama gets to know about Natasha being betrayed

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) being thrown out of the Makwana house by Dhawal (Rohit Chandel). Dhawal is heartbroken after his ruthless act with Natasha. However, Natasha believes that Dhawal has cheated her. But the fact remains that Dhawal struck a deal with his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) who did not want to stay under one roof with Natasha. Dhawal agreed to divorce Natasha provided Amresh gave back Pandya Store to Natasha. This deal happened and as a result of this, Dhawal pretended to be rude to Natasha, got her signatures on the divorce papers and sent her out of the house.

The coming episode will see Natasha having no place to go and deciding to take shelter in the college hostel. However, the warden of the college hostel will call Suman and tell her about Natasha’s admission. Dama will find it fishy and will be sure that Natasha has had a problem with Dhawal. Dama and Chiku will go to the hostel, where they will find Natasha. Natasha will again try to put up a fake story but Suman will be quick to realize that Natasha is in pain.

Finally, Natasha will blurt out to her Dama that Dhawal cheated on her, and that she did not want to tell the truth to Dama as she feared her health.

Pandya Store Ep 967 11th December Written Episode Update

Suman decided to make her will after losing Pandya Store. She gave her house to her three grandsons and ordered them to take care of their sister’s welfare all their lives.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.