Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen shocking twists that have come the way of the audience. We saw how the kids Chikoo and Chutki got caught in a manhole and the entire family rushed to save them. It was a big track after which a tragedy occurred. Dhara was in trouble and in order to save her, Malti, her mother lost control and fell down, and died. This has come as a big loss to Dhara.

The coming episodes will now deal with the manner in which Dhara (Shiny Doshi) will try to get over the tragedy of losing her mother. However, it will be very difficult for her. On the other hand, she will see Chikoo getting closer to Shweta and starting to avoid her. Chikoo will go to Shweta for all his needs, from making his bag to giving him his lunch box. Dhara will feel left out on seeing Chikoo’s strange behaviour towards her.

Dhara will want to talk it out to Chikoo. Dhara will on the pretext of sending him to school, bring Chikoo to a temple where she will want to talk with him. Chikoo will try to run away and avoid speaking to her. However, Dhara will stop him and will tell him that he has to listen to what she is about to say.

What will Dhara tell Chikoo?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.