Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara learns a lesson for life

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the plan of Raavi and Dhara working in their favour. Shiva got his memory back at the right time. The Pandya family succeeded in stopped his wedding with Arushi. They got Shiva married to Raavi as planned along with the wedding of Dev and Rishita. With the wedding drama ending, there is peace in the Pandya house. However, Chiku’s constant bad behaviour irks Dhara (Shiny Doshi). As we know, Chiku has gotten close to Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) now, and Dhara feels that Chiku is getting all te liberty needed for him to do bad things. Dhara’s equation with Chiku is going from bad to worse as she is trying to change him.

The coming drama will see Dhara getting a lesson for life from her mother-in-law Suman. Yes, Suman will identify the problem that Dhara is going through. She will tell Dhara that she is getting jealous with Shweta and Chiku’s closeness. Suman will tell her that she too experienced a similar phase years back when Dhara took over her position in her house and become the mother of her kids. Suman will tell Dhara to accept the fact that Shweta is the mother of Chiku. She will tell Dhara that only if she accepts this fact, will things get normal.

Will Dhara learn this art of sacrifice from Suman?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

