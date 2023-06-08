Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aarushi announces about her relationship with Dhara. Suman gets angry and informs her that she will never get Aarushi married to Shiva. However, Aarushi lies and tells Suman that Dhara has promised her that she will get married and has given her one lakh rupees. Suman gets shocked by the revelations.

Raavi and Shiva, who are kidnapped, start fighting with each other. Raavi tries to come close to Shiva, but the latter pushes her away. He scolds Raavi for planning the kidnapping to come close to him. Raavi tries to explain Shiva, but he breaks the door and runs away. Rishita, Dev come to the rescue and tries to stop Shiva along with Raavi.

In the coming episode, Shiva, in his thoughts, walks on a busy road. A truck is about to hit him when Dhara pushes him away and saves his life. Later, Shiva asks Dhara to promise that she will marry him to Aarushi, or he will end his life. Dhara gets shocked and makes this big promise to Shiva. Malti overhears their conversation and vows never to let the marriage happen.

Will Shiva and Aarushi marry?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

