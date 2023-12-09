Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Amresh strike a deal

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Makwana family and the Pandya family going through some serious heartbreak. The Makwana family is seeing its worst after Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) walked out of his house owing to disturbances created between him and Natasha. We saw how Amresh got injured in a car accident that he faced. Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) found him in a home and requested him to come home. However, Amresh refused to come.

The coming episode will see Dhawal being in a dilemma as Amresh will tell Dhawal to take care of the house and his family till he gets a job for himself. Amresh will tell Dhawal that he does not get along with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and that they cannot stay under the same roof. Hence Amresh will ask Dhawal to take care of his family by choosing Natasha. Dhawal will say that he does not want Natasha at the cost of his brother. Dhawal will tell Amresh that he is ready to give Natasha a divorce, but will want Pandya Store back from Amresh, for Natasha.

Amresh will agree to this deal and will sign the papers, thus returning Pandya Store. This will mean that with Amresh’s return to the Makwana house, Dhawal will have to divorce Natasha.

Pandya Store Ep 964 8th December Written Episode Update

Dhawal found out that Amresh had met with an accident. With an address got in the car, Dhawal traced Amresh’s whereabouts.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.