Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha patch up

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal’s (Rohit Chandel) wedding being called off with the arrest of Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). Dhawal and Natasha had a fight over Natasha’s behaviour after getting high on drink. Dhawal was not interested in knowing that Natasha’s drink was actually spiked.

The coming drama will see a twist. Amresh will want to reconcile with the Pandya family. He will go to the house and will talk to Suman, and will seek forgiveness on part of his entire family. He will again put forward the wedding talk to Suman.

Meanwhile, Amresh will also tell Dhawal to patch up and convince Natasha for marriage again. Dhawal and Natasha will make promises to each other. While Dhawal will promise to trust Natasha, Natasha will make a promise that she will see to it that she never hurts anyone in Dhawal’s family.

What will happen next? Are you all geared up for the wedding of Dhawal and Natasha?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.