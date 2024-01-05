Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha play with Haldi

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal and Suhani’s Haldi planned along with Chiku and Isha’s. As we know, Chiku is only marrying Isha to get back at the Makwana family for the humiliation of his sister Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). However, none in the Pandya family is aware of the same.

We saw how Chiku made Amresh apologize and ask for marriage with folded hands. Chiku looked for every single opportunity to belittle the Makwana brothers, especially Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Amresh (Ankur Nayyar).

The Haldi sequence has been very important with the Makwana wives getting to know that Natasha loves Dhawal. They have joined hands with Natasha to stop Dhawal’s wedding.

The coming episode, however, will see Chiku (Sahil Uppal) creating big drama to humiliate the Makwana brothers. He will point to the muddy sweets and will ask the brothers to apologize again. Amidst all this, there will erupt a battle of haldi wherein all the Pandya family members will attack the Makwanas and vice versa. In the process, Natasha will attempt to put Haldi on Dhawal. But Dhawal will hold her and put Haldi on Natasha. This will be a cute sequence where on his Haldi day with Suhani, Dhawal will end up putting Haldi on his ex-wife Natasha.

Pandya Store Ep 990 4th January Written Episode Update

Dhawal warned Chiku to not create problems between the two families by instigating his brother Amresh.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.