Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha’s eternal bond

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the separation of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). As we know, the rift between the two houses – the Makwanas and Pandyas has created more drama. Both Amba and Suman are determined to get their children married again. We have also seen the entry of Suhani, the girl Dhawal’s mother chose for him.

On the other hand, we have seen Suman showing pictures of boys to Natasha. We saw how Natasha and Dhawal have gone on a camping outing with college mates. They have gone to a deserted place which is supposed to be intriguing, especially during the Purnima night.

The coming episode will see Natasha and Dhawal at loggerheads in the jungle. However, Dhawal will accidentally have a basket on his head which will have flowers in them. He will glance at Natasha from inside the basket. The local tribals there will congratulate both Natasha and Dhawal and will tell them that on the night of Purnima, if a boy sees through a basket amidst the moonlit night and glances at the girl, they are eternally bound in love.

Pandya Store Ep 975 19th December Written Episode Update

Dhawal was thinking about Natasha when his family asked him to give his consent to marry Suhani. Dhawal, lost in thoughts agreed to marry Suhani.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.