Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal declares his ‘death’

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) finally understanding the mean-mindedness of his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). As we know, Dhawal does not want to see the face of Amresh again, and has cut all ties with him. Accidentally, Dhawal got arrested as he was coming out of the shady hotel and was assumed to be one of the guys enjoying his time with girls.

Amresh and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav), will in the coming episode, find out that Dhawal is in the police station. Amresh will try to bail Dhawal out, but even after getting the bail, Dhawal will refuse to come out with his brother. Amresh will be seen begging in front of Natasha to bring Dhawal out.

Finally, Natasha will be successful in convincing Dhawal to come out. Dhawal will come home and will throw away all his belongings and will tell his family that he will declare himself as dead for his family.

Saying this, he will be seen doing his own tarpan and deciding to walk out of the house.

Pandya Store Ep 1028 7th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.