Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal to teach Amresh a lesson

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) getting the wake-up call as he realizes how bad his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) has been towards him and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). However, the fact remains that Amresh who actually began the game, has down the line, understood that Dhawal loves Natasha a lot. His change of mind and acceptance of Dhawal’s love for Natasha, is not known to Dhawal.

The coming storyline will see Dhawal going out of the way to hurt Amresh, in the same way as he has been doing. Dhawal will tell his family that he will want to go to a resort with his family to spend quality time. Amresh would have arranged for Dhawal and Natasha to go there with friends. But Dhawal will have a plan in mind and will want to go with family. It will be interesting to see how Dhawal makes his brother Amresh realize his mistake.

Pandya Store Ep 1021 1st February Written Episode Update

Dhawal got to know about his brother Amresh’s scheming mind. He was shocked.

What is the lesson that he will want to teach Amresh? What will the result of this be?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.