Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal’s hatred for Amresh increases

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) facing the wrath of his own brother Dhawal (Rohit Chandel). As we know, Dhawal has moved out of his own house and Amresh is eager to get him back home. Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) is the only connect through which Amresh can get his brother back home. As we know, Natasha has asked Amresh for his consent for Pranali to start her practice by opening a clinic. While Amresh agrees to it, Amba and Bhaven are angry and do not want Pranali to start practising.

However, Amba and Bhaven do not have a say as they fail to convince Amresh. Amresh has given his consent and it is a happy time for Pranali and the other Makwana ladies as the clinic inauguration is about to happen.

The coming episode will see Bhaven and Amba trying to create trouble for Pranali. They will plant fake medicines inside the clinic, which will lead Pranali to trouble. Dhawal will get to know about it and will believe that while Amresh appeared to be good by giving his consent, he did harm to Pranali by planting fake medicines. Dhawal will end up fighting with Amresh. Amresh will not know what to do and will try to prove his innocence, but Dhawal will not listen to him.

Pandya Store Ep 1032 11th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.