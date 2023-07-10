ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins will see Gautam putting up a big proposal before his brothers. He will not want a share in property but will ask for something else. What is it?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 15:31:10
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with the show being all set for a generation leap. As we know, many shows on Star Plus have taken the generation leap recently. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the recent one to have taken the leap. As we know, Pandya house is being divided between the brothers, and everyone wants to have their share of the property. The house which once used to be so lively with all brothers bonding big time, has now become a fighting zone where there are misunderstandings in abundance.

The coming episode will see Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) starting to count on the ticking time and growing emotional. With the papers to be signed up the next morning, Gautam will get into an emotional turmoil and will be seen telling his brothers that Dhara will die the moment she loses them. He will talk of how she did not opt to have a kid of her own, and believed that his brothers are her sons.

The coming episode will also see Gautam putting up a big proposal before his brothers. He will tell them to divide the property into three halves and not four. Gautam will tell them that he does not want the divided share but will ask his brothers if they can give him Pandya Store.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

