Pandya Store Spoiler: Makwana family enjoys their homecoming

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha’s (Priyanshi Yadav) wedding happening. As per the deal, the Makwanas got back their property, soon after the wedding. Natasha has brought back the luck for the Makwana family, who are all set to go back to their own house.

The coming episode will see the Makwanas going to their house. Amresh will get emotional on getting back to his own soil. DaMa and Isha will welcome them into the house. Isha will welcome Natasha and also hand over the keys of the house to Amba.

Dhawal and Natasha will be happy to be back as a couple. Natasha will promise to make a new start. However, Amba will already be ready to test the patience of Natasha.

It is to be seen how differently the Makwana family will deal with the presence of Natasha in the house. As we know, Natasha could not adjust to the customs and taboos followed by the ladies in the Makwana house.

Pandya Store Ep 1082 1st April Written Episode Update

Dhawal and Natasha got married. There was a happy ambience everywhere and the Makwanas were all set to return to their palatial home.

Will Amresh resist the change yet again?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.