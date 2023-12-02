Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha breaks ties with Dhawal

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) being shocked after the demolition of Pandya Store. Chiku has gone totally against Natasha and believes that Chutki teamed up with her husband and her family to demolish their store. He vows revenge against the Makanas. On the other hand, Natasha is broken to see her family store being brought down to mud and dust.

Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha who had gone on a date, had vowed to trust each other and stand by each other. They had just made a new beginning, but this dramatic twist ended their love tale before it ever started.

The coming episode will see Natasha pointing fingers at Dhawal and accusing him of getting the papers signed by Pandya Store without her knowledge. She will say that she was so carried away by him that she did not even check the papers. She will point out to Amresh being the one who ordered this to happen. But Dhawal will not be able to hear a word against his brother. This will bring about a big misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha. Natasha will lament to the day when she married him and will tell Dhawal that she hates him.

Dhawal will be shocked at the happening and will accuse Natasha of not trusting him.

Pandya Store Ep 957 1st December Written Episode Update

Natasha got the call from her brother Chiku about Pandya Store being demolished. Natasha came to the spot and was shocked to see the demolition. Chiku and her family accused Natasha of being self-centred and signing to sell the property that was so close to their family.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.