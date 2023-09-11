Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confronts Chiku

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Natasha getting shocked to know that Chiku is ready to demolish Pandya Store. She will be seen confronting him.

11 Sep,2023 12:20:36
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) trying her best to bring the Makwana family together. On the other hand, we have seen Chiku (Sahil Uppal) coming to Somnath to start the demolition process. He sees Natasha going away during her Bidaai after marriage and feels sad that he is not there to bless his sister.

We saw how Natasha took a promise from Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) of them not going ahead in their marital relationship till the time they get to understand each other better.

The coming episode will see Amba trying to create new problems for Natasha during her Pehli Rasoi ritual. Amidst this, Suman and family will be worried as they will see Chiku come into the lane with the tractor, all ready to demolish Pandya Store. Mithu will call Natasha while Suman will try to rebel.

Natasha will get to know of it and will be shocked. She will come to the place to save her store. Natasha will be seen locking horns with her own brother Chiku without knowing his identity. Chiku will shock Natasha by saying that the demolition orders have been received from her house, that is the Makwana family.

What will Natasha do now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

