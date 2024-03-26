Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Natasha forcing Shashank to faint during the pheres. Read this track information here at IWMBuzz.com and know what's coming.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha’s (Priyanshi Yadav) wedding all set to happen with Shashank. She is worried as she does not want to marry, but wants to get the property papers in time to give it back to the Makwanas. As we know, Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha want to marry and are looking forward to tackling this problem situation together.

We saw how Natasha convinced Chiku to give back the property to the Makwanas after the wedding was over. However, Natasha is caught in her own plan as she does not want to marry Shashank.

The coming episode will see Natasha’s dilemma and tension increasing as the time for the Saath pheres will be on. Dhawal will escape from the crowd and will go to Chiku’s room to look for the papers. At the same time, Natasha will order Shashank to stop the phere from happening by fainting. Shashank will follow orders and will faint. He will be taken to the room for rest. Natasha will be scared to find Dhawal hiding in the same room.

Pandya Store Ep 1075 25th March Written Episode Update

Chiku promised the Makwanas to give back their property after the wedding of Natasha.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.