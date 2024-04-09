Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha ignites another drama; argues with Amresh

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) being pushed by Amba to go against her own family, and get into the bad books of all in the Makwana house, including Dhawal. Amba plans to break Dhawal and Natasha’s relationship this way. Natasha got the Makwanas’ signature on various clauses, failing which she would take Dhawal away from them.

Amresh and his family have been agreeing to each and every decision of Natasha, as they fear losing Dhawal again. Dhawal also senses that Natasha is doing wrong by pressurizing his family. However, his love for Natasha has made him try to find a balance.

The coming episode will lead to big drama when Amba will plan for the unexpected. Amresh will plan a big Holi bash to amend his business connections. However, Amba will print cards of Pandya Store Bhumi pujan happening on the same day. She will force Natasha to fight with Amresh over them attending the Bhumi pujan after postponing their party.

Amresh will be unhappy with Natasha’s strict moves, but will agree to postpone his party. Dhawal will be worried as this fight can soon turn ugly.

Pandya Store Ep 1089 8th April Written Episode Update

Natasha and Dhawal celebrated Holi in the washroom. They promised to set things right for both the families at the earliest.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.