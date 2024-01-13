Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha plans her next move to stop Dhawal’s wedding

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) feeling the pain of getting separated with the wedding that is to happen. We saw Dhawal, however, telling Natasha to keep away from Sandip as he is not a good person. Natasha realized how Dhawal was right.

The coming episode will see Dhawal refusing to wed in the same mandap along with Chiku. This will pain Natasha all the more. Amidst all this, Dhawal will be asked by Isha to consider his decision again to unite with Natasha. However, Dhawal will announce that he has moved on and cannot step back now.

Natasha however, will not give up her fight. She will decide to go ahead with the wedding plan, but will plan big to kidnap Suhani just before the wedding. Natasha who intends getting back Dhawal for herself, wants Dhawal too to realize the fact that he loves her.

Pandya Store Ep 997 11th January Written Episode Update

Sandip tried his best to take Natasha away from the crowd and get close to her, but things happened the other way and he could not carry out his plan.

Will Natasha succeed in her intentions?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.