Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha questions Chiku

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Chiku (Sahil Uppal) double-crossing the Makwanas and playing a big game. He married Isha not due to love for her, but because he wanted to avenge the Makwanas for ruining his sister’s life. Now, Chiku has brainwashed Bhaven and has asked him to get the legal papers signed so that the entire Makwana property will be in his name. However, the truth will be that upon signing the papers, Amresh will become totally bankrupt that could lead them to become penniless.

The coming episode will see Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) get a sniff of what Chiku is up to from Mithoo. With Mithoo’s help, she will get a hold of Chiku’s phone which will have the legal document of the Makwana property on the name of Bhaven Makwana. Natasha will confront her brother and will even question him.

Chiku, will in the meanwhile, meet Bhaven and hand over the documents to him. He will instruct Bhaven to get the signatures of his brother Amresh, after which everything in the family will be in his name. However, the truth will be something else.

Pandya Store Ep 1049 28th February Written Episode Update

Dhawal planned a surprise Valentine’s date for Natasha. He made big arrangements, but Natasha attended the party with her team.

Will Natasha be able to stop this big move?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.