Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha refuses to accept Dhawal’s decision

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) opting to stay in the jail, and not getting a bail provided by his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). As we know, it is the sibling hatred that is the central theme on focus now. Dhawal has got to know how selfish and manipulative Amresh has been. He now hates his brother and refuses to act like a puppet to his tunes. In this, Dhawal has gone overboard, in believing that Amresh does not love him and that everything that he does has a selfish motive.

The coming episode will see Dhawal getting back home after Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) will persuade him. Amresh and the others in the family will be happy that Dhawal has got home. But at home, Dhawal will react wildly and announce that he is leaving the house. When his family will object, he will do his own tarpan, declare himself dead for his family and will try to walk out.

Dhawal will expect Natasha to come with him. Natasha will refuse to side him in his wrong act. She will tell Dhawal that Amresh might be bad, but his love for Dhawal is genuine and that differences in the family can be sorted out.

Pandya Store Ep 1029 8th February Written Episode Update

Dhawal did not come out of the jail when Amresh called him. Amresh begged Natasha to get Dhawal out of the place.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.