Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha steals the signed papers

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) being worried over Chiku’s (Sahil Uppal) involvement with Bhaven to ruin the Makwana family. As we know, Bhaven wants everything under his name, so that he can dictate affairs. He tells Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) about it being the need of the hour, as Shalini has been behind Amresh and wishes to ruin him.

Natasha knows that Chiku is up to something with the Makwana property. She is trying hard to find out what the intention is. At the fashion event, Bhaven will be seen coming to take the signatures of Amresh. The coming episode will see Amresh signing the legal papers without being aware of what is coming. Chiku will be very happy that the signatures have happened. Natasha will watch the whole development and will be worried. After Bhaven will give Chiku the papers, Natasha will stealthily steal the papers from Chiku.

Pandya Store Ep 1051 1st March Written Episode Update

The people who had put money into Makwana’s business came to Amresh’s home to demand their money back.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.