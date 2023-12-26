Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha vows to expose the forest hunter

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) escaping from the terror that struck them in the jungle. As we know, a few of the tribal people had joined hands with a person whose face was not shown, to poach animals from the jungle after killing them. However, Natasha and Dhawal saw an animal getting killed. So that group was after their lives and in this quest, the man who was with the tribals, shot at Dhawal’s hand. Natasha saved Dhawal and got him to a place of safety.

Later, Natasha noticed the same lighter which was with the hunter, in the hands of Rohan, the brother of Suhani. This raised doubt in Natasha’s mind and she would want to question Rohan.

The coming episode will see Natasha going to the Makwana house and telling Dhawal and the entire Makwana family about her seeing the same lighter with the man in the forest. She will also question Rohan on his involvement with the poaching in the jungle.

However, Amba will scold Natasha and send her away. Natasha will be shocked to know that Isha is getting married to the same guy. She will be determined to expose the forest hunter. She will believe that Rohan has a hand.

Pandya Store Ep 981 25th December Written Episode Update

Natasha saw the same kind of lighter with Rohan, who had come to meet Dhawal. Natasha wondered whether the man in the jungle was Rohan himself.

How will she prove it?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.