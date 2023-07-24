Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family meets with a tragic end

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the end coming to its close for the Pandya family. The family that stood united in all their happiness and problems finally came together before their tragic death. As we know, the entire Pandya family went to a bank in order to get a loan. However, the earthquake that hit Somnath resulted in the reason for their death.

The coming episode will see Gautam, Dhara, Shiva, Rishita, Raavi, Krish and Prerna getting stuck inside the bank where the earthquake will hit badly. The whole building will come crumbling down, in which all of them will die. Dev who would be at the market place will meet with his death there. Shweta along with Chikoo would be upset that they could not meet Dhara. Chikoo will feel that Dhara does not love him. At home, Suman will be with the three kids Natasha, Mithoo and Shesh.

It will be a devastating turnaround for the family. The show Pandya Store will take a leap wherein Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel will play the leads.

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

