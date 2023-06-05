Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get kidnapped

Star Plus popular show Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Dhara visits Aarushi’s house, wherein she has a heated argument with Aarushi. The latter raises her hand to Dhara, but she manages to stop Aarushi.

Dhara returns home, and everyone questions her whereabouts. However, she ignores them and goes to the kitchen. Raavi gets a call from Aarushi, and she goes to meet her. Aarushi instigates Raavi and reveals to her that she is Dhara’s sister and Malti is her mother. Raavi gets angry and confronts Dhara after returning home. Dhara is shocked and forced to reveal that Malti is her mother in front of the family.

In the coming episode, Raavi and Shiva go to the temple. Meanwhile, Malti sends goons to kidnap Aarushi. The goons get confused and accidentally kidnap Raavi. Shiva witnesses the goons kidnapping Raavi and goes to help her. However, the goons kidnap Shiva too. On the other hand, Raavi misunderstands the goons and thinks that Dev has sent them to stop Shiva from meeting Aarushi.

How will this confusion get cleared?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

