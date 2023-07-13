Pandya Store Spoiler: Sheesh elopes from his house

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen exciting drama with the Pandya brothers leaving home and getting separated. The Pandya Niwas which was once filled with the laughter of the family, is now empty. Every family member has gone separate and is presently looking into his new lifestyle. As we know, Suman moved into the outhouse of Pandya Store along with Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara (Shiny Doshi). We saw how all the other brothers are trying to look ahead and handle their life.

However, the coming episode will see a major setback for Dev (Akshay Kharodia) and Rishita (Simran Budharup). Sheesh will get into bad ways, and play online games with big money. He will steal the credit card of Rishita and will withdraw money to play. Rishita who will be out at work, will get the message of the big withdrawal and will assume that the servant stole her card.

Sheesh will get worried and will run out of the house to escape from his mother’s wrath. He will reach the outhouse of Gautam and will find shelter with Gautam and Dhara.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

