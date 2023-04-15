Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the dramatic twist of Dhara (Shiny Doshi) finding herself unwanted in the family. As we know, she was the one who donated a kidney to Natasha. However, Gautam’s weird behaviour and all the past family fights have forced Dhara to go into a shell. She has cut off all ties with her family members.

However, we saw how the Pandya family decided to have a surprise party for Dhara. They have made all preparations. But Shweta and Shivank too have their plan wherein Shweta wants to utilize the party situation and look for proof that gives her evidence of still being the legal wife of Krish Pandya.

The coming episode will see Dhara showing no interest in the party. She will be thick-skinned and the family will be surprised to see this coming from her.

However, there will be a big drama. Chikoo will overhear one conversation happening between Shweta and Prerna and will understand that Dhara and Gautam are not his parents, but it is Shweta. He will also hear Shweta saying that she never had any love or affection for Chikoo.

How will Chikoo react now?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.