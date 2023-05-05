ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish

Pandya Store will see Shweta finally succeeding in marrying Krish.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen marriages happening amidst huge confusion. As we know, Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) are getting married. However, Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) and Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) are doing all that they can to stop it from happening. While Shweta wants to be the wife of Krish, Shivank harbours feelings for Prerna. Amidst this, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has also brought in another lovebird pair who want to marry. Also, there is Rimjhim the real lover of Shivank.

We wrote about how Shivank deceived Dhara and got married to Prerna at the temple in the place of Krish. Prerna who announced that she was pregnant with Krish’s child, was shocked to see Shivank as the groom beside her.

Now the curtains will open in the coming episode at the wedding venue. Pandya family will discover that Krish is married to Shweta and not Prerna. Shweta and Krish who will be married will pose as a couple and this will be a shocking picture to see for all.

Dhara will be shattered seeing her family in grief. She will open up on what she did and what she was trying to do.

However, the damage would be done with Shweta coming in again as the Pandya bahu.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

