Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta announces her pregnancy with Krish's child

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Shweta taking a cue from Prerna and announcing that she is pregnant with Krish's child, even before Prerna could reveal the truth.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 13:21:31
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with a complicated wedding happening. As we know, there was a drama of errors that happened during the wedding. As a result of this, Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) is married to Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat). On the other hand, Krish (Mohit Parmar) is married to Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna). The family which did so much to send Shweta out of the house and from Krish’s life is shocked as she has returned to the same house as Krish’s wife again.

The coming drama will also be complicated as Prerna is pregnant with Krish’s child. She will be about to reveal this fact to Krish, but she will be stopped by Shweta’s lie once again.

Before Prerna could tell her truth, Shweta will announce to the family that she is pregnant with Krish’s child. Shweta’s truth will shock Prerna and Krish. Prerna will now contemplate whether to tell her truth or not to Krish.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

