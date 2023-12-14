Pandya Store Spoiler: Suman leads the fight against the Makwanas

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) struggling to forget each other after getting separated. As we know, the cunning act of Amresh of taking Natasha’s signatures for Pandya Store changed the equations between Dhawal and Natasha. Natasha was shocked when she was made to sign papers related to the Pandya Store by deceit. When Dhawal went against his brother for cheating Natasha, Amresh left the house and suffered an accident. His emotional letter to his family hurt Dhawal. Later, Dhawal vowed to bring his brother. However, Amresh laid a condition that he could not stay with Natasha in the same house. This was what forced Dhawal to divorce Natasha. However, to resurrect Natasha’s life, Dhawal struck a deal with Amresh asking him to return Pandya Store to Natasha.

This led to Dhawal getting the divorce papers signed by Natasha and sending her out of the house. On the other hand, Natasha was brought back to the Pandya house by Dama and Chiku who got to know the truth.

Suman will in the coming episode decide to stage a fightback against the Makwana family for their deceit. Natasha will not want more of the bad blood to rise and will ask her Dama to keep quiet. But Suman will not budge. She will not only lodge a police complaint against the Makwana brothers, but will also bring to their side the NGO parties. Suman will arrange for a protest near the Makwana house, and will take the ladies and Natasha along.

Pandya Store Ep 969 13th December Written Episode Update

Amresh got worried about Dhawal’s reconciliation with Natasha. He asked the lawyer to speed up the divorce case of Dhawal and Natasha.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.