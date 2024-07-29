Parineetii Serial Upcoming Twist: Neeti Attempts Suicide, Gurinder Blames Sanju

Colors TV’s show Parineetii is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The audience has seen an engaging drama in which Sanju breaks his marriage to Neeti. Sanju, in frustration, calls off his wedding with Neeti. He expressed his feelings to Neeti, saying that he doesn’t wish to marry her. He highlights that her friend Pari convinced him to marry, so he agreed. But now Pari is no more, so there’s no need to marry. Neeti gets shocked, and she confronts Sanju. Later, Sanju and Parvati get trapped in the cold storage room.

In the upcoming episode, Sanju brings Parvati to his home. The next morning, Beji asks Parvati to make food to find out whether she is Pari or Parvati. On the other hand, Sanju comes to meet Parvati in the kitchen and gets close to her. Sanju begs Parvati to reveal the truth that she is Pari. However, Parvati breaks Sanju and Beji’s bubble, revealing that she is not Pari.

Later, Neeti attempts suicide after acknowledging Sanju and Parvati’s brewing romance. Soon, Parvati and Sanju come to the hospital to see Neeti. As soon as Parvati leaves the hospital, Gurinder blames Sanju for Neeti’s deteriorating condition. Beji confronts Gurinder, but she does not listen to anyone. Later, Neeti’s mother comes to the hospital, expressing concern and anger.