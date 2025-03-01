Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay and Rani at loggerheads; family worries about their life after marriage

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama where Rani (Abhika Malakar) came to the Gandhi household to question Narayani about her son’s deceit and behaviour. However, drama escalated when Digvijay (Farman Haider) put sindoor on Rani’s hairline and even vowed to never accept her as his wife. Rani broke down considerably thinking of her future and her quest to become a doctor.

The family tried convincing Digvijay for the wedding. But he told them not to perform the wedding again, as he had filled her hairline and married her in haste. The upcoming episode will see the family gearing up for the wedding. Rani, on the other hand, will be worried about Digvijay’s decision and will not want to stay in one room with a person who has cheated on her. Digvijay, too will mock Rani and will ask his family to feed her well, failing which her family will hold them responsible. The Gandhi family ladies will worry over Rani and Digvijay’s anger towards each other and will wonder how they will survive in one room after marriage.

What will happen next?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.