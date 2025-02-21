Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay gets worried about Rani; Pinky feeds Digvijay about news of Rani’s marriage

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Digvijay (Farman Haider) getting drunk after coming face to face with Anisha at the reception function. We saw Anisha dancing at the event which pissed Ranvijay off. He created big drama by calling Anisha an uninvited guest and asking her to leave. However, she was adamant about not leaving as she had come to wish Ishaan on his wedding. A frustrated Digvijay got drunk and threw the bottle around the electrical appliances which caught fire. Rani (Abhika Malakar) saved him and gave him all the comfort needed during that weak moment. In a moment of closeness, both Digvijay and Rani got physical. We saw Pinky finding out from Neha’s fight about something happening between Digvijay and Rani and alerted the whole house. Digvijay’s mother sent Rani out of the house immediately.

The upcoming episode will see Digvijay becoming conscious and reminded of the close time that he spent with Rani. He will sound worried for Rani. As we know, Rani faced the horror situation of her father announcing that she was getting married in four days. They locked up Rani in her room.

The episode to air will see Digvijay being worried for Rani after what had happened between them at home. However, Pinky will further brainwash Digvijay by telling him that Rani’s marriage has been fixed and that she is getting married in the next four days. Digvijay will be tense and will not want to believe it. However, he will not be able to get through to Rani even after making many calls.

What will happen now?

