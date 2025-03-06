Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay takes care of Anisha in the hospital; Anisha seeks his attention

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) and Digvijay’s (Farman Haider) wedding being organized by the Gandhi family. We saw Digvijay being drunk at Anisha’s place and Rani had to make an effort to bring him back. The senior ladies in the household put Rani to doing household chores like cleaning, dusting and ironing clothes. We saw Rani burning her hand while ironing. On the other hand, Anisha (Yesha Harsora) is always trying to brainwash Digvijay against Rani.

The upcoming episode will see Anisha getting a panic attack, with her becoming breathless. Digvijay will be the one who will help her out and will see to it that she is admitted and has proper treatment. Digvijay will check all her records and will tell her not to worry. He will be concerned about her well-being when Anisha will try to take advantage of it. She will not allow him to go home and will want him to be by her bedside.

What are Anisha’s real intentions?

