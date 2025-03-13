Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Digvijay calms Rani; addresses the problems related to her pregnancy

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) trying to get an opportune moment to speak to Digvijay (Farman Haider) about her pregnancy. As we know, Pinky saw the positive test report on a pregnancy kit and wondered whether it was Debu or Rani. She put her doubts initially on Debu and even told Narayani about it. However, Debu declined to be pregnant. Now, Pinky closely watched Rani to know the fact.

Amidst this, Rani broke the ice and told Debu about her pregnancy. Soon, the entire family got to hear it and were shocked.

The upcoming episode will see Digvijay initially getting angry at Rani for not telling him about her pregnancy. Rani will tell him that she was trying to tell him, but could not muster courage. Soon, the entire house will have divided views on whether to have the kid or not. While Narayani will order Digvijay and Rani to carry forward the pregnancy, Dadi will not like the idea. She will tell them that they had to abort the kid.

The episode to air will also see Digvijay sitting with a tense Rani and talking to her. He will address the issue and will tell her that neither of them is ready for a baby now. Also, Digvijay will point out Rani’s studies and pursuit to become a doctor. He will suggest that they terminate the pregnancy. Rani will be thankful to Digvijay for calming her and understanding her problem.

What will they decide?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.