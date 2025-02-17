Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani decides to leave the house; Will the Gandhi family stop her?

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Pinky (Pooja Singh) creating a big ruckus in the house by hiding her earrings inside Rani’s (Abhika Malakar) bag and claiming that Rani stole her earring. Pinky created mayhem in the house when she ordered that she wanted to search Rani’s baggage to find out if she had stolen her jewel. Even while the whole family objected to Pinky’s behaviour, Rani agreed for the search to happen. When nothing was found in Rani’s bag, Rani brought everyone to Pinky’s room and called for a search. Pinky’s earring was found in her own room which shocked the entire family.

To top it all, it was revealed to the family that it was Pinky who had stolen the exam papers in the resort. This behaviour of Pinky made the Gandhi family embarrassed.

The upcoming episode will see Rani packing her bags and deciding to leave the house before the reception. As we know, Debu and Rani are very close friends and Debu wanted Rani to be with her in her reception. However, when the Gandhi family will see Rani packing her bags, all will come and request Rani to not leave the house. Ultimately, Ishaan will protest before Rani and will also tell her that Debu is crying a lot as her friend is leaving. Ishaan will plead in front of Rani to not leave and attend the reception.

What will happen now?

