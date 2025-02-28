Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani disappointed at Digvijay’s deceit; questions her life’s purpose

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) running away from home before her marriage and trying to meet Digvijay (Farman Haider) at his press conference. At the press conference, Digvijay blamed Rani of throwing all the blame on him, when she was determined to use him for her own advantage. Digvijay humiliated Rani so much that Rani got hurt and reached his house to confront his mother. In the confrontation, while Narayani accused Rani of going through a bad upbringing, Rani told Narayani that Digvijay cheated on her and she was to be blamed for his wrong upbringing. Seeing all this, Digvijay got so angry that he filled Rani’s hairline with sindoor and told her that though he will not accept his responsibilities as her husband, she will be his wife.

The upcoming episode will see none in Digvijay’s family giving Rani the support. Gayatri who will be worried for Rani, will take her in and try to pacify her. Rani will talk about love being a punishment for her, and how she did not know that falling in love will be so bad. She will also talk about being disappointed by Digvijay’s behaviour and his deceit in love. She will now worry about her life’s purpose and will be tense on how to pursue her studies to become a doctor.

