Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani justifies her reaction; Anisha questions Digvijay’s professionalism

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) fleeing from her house just before her wedding. This broke the trust of Rani’s father who was hellbent on searching her and getting her married. Rani got to know that Digvijay (Farman Haider) had his press conference slated to happen at a certain venue. Rani came to the venue as she wanted to desperately meet Digvijay. As for Anisha (Yesha Harsora), it was a big day for her as it was the press meet where Mr Bajaj was to announce about Dr Digvijay Gandhi joining them and taking their hospital to bigger levels. However, Rani’s presence during the conference spoilt the plans of Anisha.

The upcoming episode will see Rani meeting Digvijay in person, taking time out from the conference. The media will be buzzing with negative stories about the linkup of Digvijay with Rani who will be seen in bridal wear. Rani will hug Digvijay and will explain to him that she had no other option but to reach out to him at the conference. She will tell him that she tried calling him from various numbers, but never got any response. Anisha will be angry that Digvijay is mixing his personal and professional life and will question him about it. She will order him to come and attend the conference, answer the media queries with dignity, and not allow their hospital reputation to go astray. It will be interesting to see how Digvijay will react before the media when questioned about Rani.

What will happen next?

