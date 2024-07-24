Pukaar-Di Se Dil Tak Spoiler: Rajeshwari insults Saraswati and Slaps Vedika

Sony Entertainment Television’s heartwarming family drama ‘Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak’, weaves a powerful and emotional tale of love, loss and redemption. Set in the picturesque of Jaipur city, the show chronicles the life of a mother and her two daughters who are separated by sinister forces. However, destiny intervenes and plays its own game when the paths of Vedika, Saraswati and Koel collide to fight against the people who shattered their family. So, far viewers have witnessed that everybody is searching for the haar.

In the upcoming episode on July 24th, 2024, viewers will witness Rajeshwari yelling at Saraswati, saying that she is delusional and her hopes are futile. She asserts that if Rajeshwari didn’t get her married to Kamal, her life would have been ruined. Vedika intervenes and asks Rajeshwari to stop questioning how she can say all of this as a mother. Rajeshwari responds that she cares about her son and wants to save him from Vedika’s trap. Later, Rajeshwari slaps Vedika and says that it is her house and she can do whatever she wants. However, Sagar comes to Vedika’s rescue. What will be Rajeshwari’s reaction be ?

