Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak Upcoming Twist: “Shocking news! Mayuri is arrested, and Koel gets angry with Vedika

Sony Entertainment Television’s heartwarming family drama ‘Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak’ tells a powerful and emotional story of love, loss, and redemption. The show is set in the picturesque city of Jaipur and follows the lives of a mother and her two daughters, who are separated by sinister forces. However, destiny intervenes when Vedika, Saraswati, and Koel’s paths cross as they unite to fight against those who shattered their families. In the recent episodes, viewers have seen Sagar informing Vedika that Rajeshwari framed her in the robbery case.

In the upcoming episode on July 30th, 2024, viewers will witness Vedika being with Koel and Mayuri when the police arrive. They arrest Koel and Mayuri, and an angry Koel reminds Vedika that she promised not to tell anyone about Mayuri stealing the jewelry. Vedika tells Koel that the Sharmas were innocent but had to go to jail because of Mayuri. Koel then tells Vedika that she will take her revenge soon, making it a daughter’s promise. Will this ruin Vedika and Koel’s bond?

