Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Kunjbala Blames Pushpa For Family’s Separation

Song Sab’s show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the audience sees nail-biting ups and downs in the life of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya). Dilip takes Dipti’s father’s help to resolve the issues in his family. Kunjbala arrives to teach Sonal a lesson, leaving Ashwin and Sonal shocked. On the other hand, Pushpa meets Nanavati, sharing her ideas and plans to attract new students. Still, the trustees look unsatisfied with Pushpa’s suggestion of taking the help of social media for publicity.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa prepares for her school activity and attracts new students. However, she becomes nervous, and Jugal extends his support. On the other hand, Kunjbala and Sonal’s differences in lifestyle lead to major tension in the house. Witnessing this, Ashwin and Dipti question their decision to shift.

Later, Bapodra confronts Dilip and shares his regrets over forming a relationship with his family. Dilip warns Bapodra that he is silent because they share an in-laws bond or that he is the same old Dilip, leaving Pishpa concerned. On the other hand, Kunjbala comes and blames Pushpa for her family’s separation.

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman named Pushpa, who studied until the 9th grade and later decided to start learning again.